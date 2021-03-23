Live

Watch CBSN Live

Health risk for shift workers

People who work rotating shifts are at an increased risk of developing type two diabetes. Also, a common blood thinner used to prevent blood clots in pregnant women is ineffective. Marlie Hall has some of the day's top health stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.