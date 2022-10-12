Watch CBS News

Health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's takes spotlight ahead of midterms

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has responded to concerns about his health less than a month before the midterm elections. The state lieutenant governor gave his first in-person, one-on-one interview after suffering a stroke about five months ago. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, and CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns, joined Red & Blue to weigh in on the issue, and other developing news on midterm races.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.