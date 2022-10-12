Health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's takes spotlight ahead of midterms Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has responded to concerns about his health less than a month before the midterm elections. The state lieutenant governor gave his first in-person, one-on-one interview after suffering a stroke about five months ago. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, and CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns, joined Red & Blue to weigh in on the issue, and other developing news on midterm races.