Health expert: Police violence against black people is a "pandemic" Footage of George Floyd dying on a Minneapolis street is just one of many videos showing black people killed by officers on duty. An op-ed in the Washington Post makes the argument that "Police Killing Black People is a Pandemic, Too." The author, Osagie K. Obasogie, is a professor of bioethics at the University of California at Berkeley, and he joins CBSN to explain why state violence should also be considered a public health crisis.