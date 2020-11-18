Health care workers express overwhelming fatigue as COVID-19 cases surge across the country The coronavirus pandemic is causing a mental health crisis among frontline health care workers. Studies show that about half have experienced acute stress and exhibited depressive symptoms. As the number of hospitalizations hits a record high, the emotional toll is also increasing. Doctors and nurses told CBS News they've been working at a relentless pace for months, and now they are dealing with new challenges and fears. Dr. Tara Narula reports.