Health care providers struggle as cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group's subsidiary takes toll

It's being called the biggest cybersecurity attack on America's health care system. UnitedHealth Group reports that "Change Healthcare,” a medical payment processor, is finally back online after hackers shut it down three weeks ago. The hack costed providers an estimated $100 million a day. In an interview you'll see only on “CBS Mornings,” Nicole Sganga met a doctor who's scrambling to keep her practice running.
