Health advocates fight to combat deadly trend that caused death of Olympic athlete Tori Bowie Olympic track star Tori Bowie died in childbirth last month, according to a medical examiner. Her death highlighted a disturbing trend for pregnant Black women, who are three times more likely than white parents to die in childbirth and have the highest maternal mortality rate in the country. Health advocates are working to combat the deadly trend with access to doulas and care. Caitlyn Huey Burns has more.