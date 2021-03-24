Live

Headlines at 7:30: Job openings at 13-year high

According to the Labor Department, there were 4.7 million job openings in June, the most since 2001. Also, the fight between states to house Tesla's battery factory heats up. "CBS This Morning" takes a look at some headlines from around the globe.
