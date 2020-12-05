Head of U.S.' largest transit system on COVID-19 pandemic's impact Since COVID-19 hit, U.S. public transportation has been struggling. Budget shortfalls are expected to be as high as $38 billion nationwide, and while the industry employs more than 400,000 people, many transit systems are now bracing for potential layoffs and service cuts. Jeff Glor sat down with the head of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority -- the country's largest transit system -- to discuss the enormous challenges ahead.