Head of New Jersey summer camp says this year "Camp is going to be a place to heal" Across the country, summer camps that closed last year due to the pandemic are preparing to reopen with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Millions of children attend summer camp each year, and many will be returning for first time since 2019. Meg Oliver revisited a summer camp that closed last year to see how they plan to reopen. She reports from Hardwick, New Jersey.