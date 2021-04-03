Live

Watch CBSN Live

“He knew he was in trouble,” says Baltimore mom

Toya Graham, who was captured on video smacking her teen-age son for participating in a riot in Baltimore, says she was "shocked" to see her son in the crowd. Graham explained her reaction to CBS News.
