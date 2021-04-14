Live

Hayden: military won't follow Trump torture order

Donald Trump has raised eyebrows with his statements advocating the use of torture, a violation of international law, which prompted widespread backlash. Former NSA and CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden joins CBSN to discuss.
