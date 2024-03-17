Watch CBS News

Hawk hired to chase away crows in Oakland

A hawk has been hired to scare away a flock of crows that has been descending on Oakland's federal building every night. CBS Bay Area's Itay Hod takes a look at how Jasper the hawk helps keep the space free of the troublesome birds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.