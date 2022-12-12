Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano quieting down, scientists say: CBS News Flash Dec. 12, 2022 Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island is easing - and may soon end. It began spewing molton rock more than two weeks ago after being quiet for nearly 40 years. AAA estimates that 113 million people will go 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 through Jan.2. And “Black Panther, Wakanda Forever” topped the box office for the fifth straight weekend. So far, it’s the sixth-highest grossing movie of the year.