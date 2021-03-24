Live

Hawaii volcano could soon erupt

One of the world's most active volcanoes is threatening dozens of homes on the Big Island of Hawaii. Geologists say lava from Kilauea could start burning homes in less than a week. As Teri Okita reports, residents are planning to evacuate.
