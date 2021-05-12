Live

Hawaii investigates full-face snorkel masks

Safety officials in Hawaii are looking into a recent rise in snorkel-related deaths. Honolulu's Civil Beat reporter Nathan Eagle joins CBSN with more on the investigation into possible hazards of full-face snorkeling masks.
