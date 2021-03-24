Live

Hawaii hurricanes: one down, one to go

Hurricane Iselle, which was downgraded to a tropical storm before it came to shore, knocked down power lines, phones and trees, but did not cause major damage. Now the state is preparing for Hurricane Julio. Bigad Shaban reports from Hilo, Hawaii.
