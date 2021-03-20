Live

Have jellyfish found the fountain of youth?

For centuries, Mankind has sought the elixir for eternal life, but only one species has the ability to cheat death. Instead of dying, the so-called “immortal jellyfish” can grow young again, and again. Lucy Craft reports.
