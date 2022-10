Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. trial starting: CBS News Flash Oct. 10, 2022 A second trial is beginning for disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges in L.A. He’s already serving a 23 year sentence for similar charges in New York. Police are investigating a shooting outside the Long Island home of congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. And American Emily Sisson took second in the Chicago Marathon but her time beat the American women's marathon record by 43 seconds.