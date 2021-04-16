Harvey Weinstein on "Sing Street," why he supports Hillary Clinton Harvey Weinstein's production companies have released dozens of films, including multiple winners of the Academy Award for best picture. His latest film "Sing Street," a story of a teenage boy who forms a band to impress a girl, takes audiences back to Ireland in the 1980s. The movie was a hit at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Weinstein joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new film and why he supports Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the 2016 race.