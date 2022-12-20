Watch CBS News

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault. The 70-year-old is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for other rapes and will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. Carter Evans reports.
