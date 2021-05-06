Harvey Weinstein's allies distance themselves as allegations grow More women are coming forward and accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape. As the list of accusers grows, it appears more people are distancing themselves form the movie mogul, including former President Obama. And, People magazine reports Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman, is leaving him. CBS News' Jericka Duncan speaks to New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow, who broke the story, while CBSN's Elaine Quijano speaks to attorney Emily Compagno about the legal ramifications for both Weinstein and his company.