Harvard president on DACA, campus sexual assault policy Harvard University President Drew Faust is taking a stand against President Trump's decision to end the DACA program. Faust wrote to the Harvard community: "This cruel policy recognizes neither justice nor mercy." She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she has been vocal about undocumented students for a decade, how Harvard is addressing sexual assaults on campus, and how the university's student body has become more diverse.