Harvard policy on single-gender clubs faces backlash All-male clubs have been part of Harvard University's culture for more than 200 years. President Theodore Roosevelt was in the Porcellian Club, while President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert, belonged to the Spee Club, which opened to women last year. But as Harvard tries to discourage single-gender clubs, both men and women are saying they want to keep them alive. Don Dahler reports.