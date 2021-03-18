Live

Harsh winter is a blessing for ice climbers

Climbers take advantage of the harsh winter weather to scale the ice canyon of Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby, Illinois. These four friends say they haven't seen the canyons in such great shape in several years.
