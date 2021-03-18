Live

Harsh Indiana winter causes apparent fish kill

The brutal winter weather may have spoiled some of the best fishing in the small lakes and ponds of Tippecanoe County, Ind. WLFI-TV's Samantha Thieke reports on the possibility of a winter fish kill, which is caused by reduced oxygen in the water.
