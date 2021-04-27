Live

Watch CBSN Live

Harrison Ford's plane involved in near-collision

A near-collision happened at a southern California airport between a plane piloted by actor Harrison Ford and a Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and 6 crew members on board. Kris Van Cleave reports on the incident.
