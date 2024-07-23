Harris takes on Trump at first campaign stop in Wisconsin Vice President Kamala Harris rallied voters in West Allis, Wisconsin, Tuesday during her first 2024 campaign stop since President Biden dropped out of the race. Harris touted her journey as a California prosecutor and poked at former President Donald Trump's recent trajectory in the courts. She also advocated for women's reproductive rights and praised Mr. Biden's tenure as president. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports.