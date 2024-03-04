Harris meeting with Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz at White House Israeli war cabinet member and opposition leader Benny Gantz is in Washington D.C. to meet with Vice President Harris on Monday as the Biden administration ramps up criticism of Israel's approach to the war in Gaza. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes looks at the push to find diplomatic solutions in the Middle East and CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports on the plight of families in Gaza coping with the war.