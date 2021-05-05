Harris County chief on Houston's "massive, dire situation" Harris County Judge Ed Emmett is calling on citizen with boats to help with water rescues. The county judge is the chief executive for the county. Emmett's request comes after he discouraged people in Houston from evacuating Friday before the storm hit. Emmett, who is also director of Harris County's office of homeland security and emergency management, joins "CBS This Morning" over the phone to discuss the rescues and how critical volunteers are to the rescue and relief efforts.