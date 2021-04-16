Live

Harriet Tubman to grace the new $20 bill

The abolitionist who risked her life bringing hundreds of slaves to freedom is bumping a slaveholder and former president to the back of the bill. Harriet Tubman will be the face of the new $20 bill. Julianna Goldman reports.
