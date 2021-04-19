Live

Watch CBSN Live

Harley-Davidsons hit the road in China

Members of the Harley Owners Group are hog wild about their favorite motorcycle - and enthusiasm for the Harley-Davidson extends far beyond our own shores. Seth Doane has a report on the iconic American motorcycle that's tearing up the Far East.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.