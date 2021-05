Harlan Coben on what's different about his new thriller, "Don't Let Go" Bestselling author Harlan Coben has sold more than 70 million books worldwide. Famous for his domestic thrillers, Coben's last 10 consecutive novels all debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List. His 30th and newest novel is "Don't Let Go," the story of a New Jersey detective who's haunted by the past. Coben joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his career and new book.