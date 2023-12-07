As Hanukkah begins, right-wing Israelis plan march through Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem In the past two days, Israeli forces have pushed farther into southern Gaza as reports emerge that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's home has been surrounded. Meanwhile, as Hanukkah begins, a group of right-wing Israelis is marching through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City to the Western Wall for a candle-lighting ceremony, which Palestinians are calling a provocation. CBS News contributor Robert Berger is following the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war from Jerusalem.