"Most corrupt" town in Florida fights to survive

Hampton, Florida has 30 days to prove it can be trusted after questions surfaced about the use of funds from a highly-lucrative speed trap. CBS News' Manual Bojorquez reports on why state officials are threatening to wipe the town off the map.
