"Hamilton" actor on message to VP-elect: "Nothing to apologize for" The message delivered by the "Hamilton" cast to Vice President-elect Mike Pence has drawn a strong response on and off Broadway. President-elect Donald Trump called the hit musical "overrated" and demanded the cast apologize. "Hamilton" actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who delivered the cast statement, joins "CBS This Morning" to address criticism and to discuss Lin-Manuel Miranda's involvement in the process.