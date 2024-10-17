Hamas' Yahya Sinwar killed, Israel says. Why it matters as Middle East conflict escalates. Hamas' chief Yahya Sinwar was killed during an Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, officials have confirmed. This development could signal the next phase of Israel's conflict in the Middle East which is escalating in Lebanon as fighting against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group continues. Jon Alterman, the senior vice president and Middle East program director for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News with more.