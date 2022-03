"Halo" star Pablo Schreiber on new Paramount+ series Actor Pablo Schreiber joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the new Paramount+ sci-fi series, "Halo." The series is based on the popular video game franchise from Xbox and takes place during a 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Schreiber discusses playing the role of Master Chief, a genetically engineered super soldier, and what it took to bring the iconic video game superhero to television.