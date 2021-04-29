Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hall of Fame baseball

Major League Baseball began a new season with three games Sunday. For one fan, this spring marks the final steps of an epic journey to honor the game. Brook Silva-Braga has the story of the man and the baseball that are on a one-of-a-kind adventure.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.