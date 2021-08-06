Live

Watch CBSN Live

Half of the U.S. vaccinated against the coronavirus amid "pandemic of the unvaccinated"

Half of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. President Biden says this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it's taking a "needless toll" on the country. Manuel Bojorquez reports on a growing debate over masks for kids. Then, Dr. Andre Campbell, a critical care physician and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.