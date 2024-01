Haley trying to keep Trump attacks policy-based, Trump says Haley isn't part of MAGA movement Time is running out before Tuesday's crucial primary vote in New Hampshire where the race is essentially between former President Donald Trump and his former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. With just a few days to go, they're both on the attack, but they're taking different approaches. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns, Olivia Rinaldi and Nidia Cavazos have more.