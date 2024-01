Haley's path forward after outperforming expectations in New Hampshire Nikki Haley said the race for the GOP presidential nomination is far from over after doing better than expected in her second-place finish to Donald Trump in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. Haley is spending big money on campaigning in South Carolina for her home state's upcoming primary. CBS News Boston political analyst Jon Keller and CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small have more on Haley's run and primary season.