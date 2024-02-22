Haley on Alabama IVF ruling: "Embryos, to me, are babies" Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she disagrees with a recent Alabama Supreme Court decision that gives frozen embryos created during in vitro fertilization, or IVF, the same rights as living children. But she told NBC News and later "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she thinks embryos are babies. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver has more on the fallout from the Alabama IVF decision and CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small has more on Haley's comments.