Haley has better chance at beating Biden in general election, new poll shows

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is bracing for Saturday's South Carolina GOP primary as her campaign looks ahead to next week's Michigan primary. A recent Marquette Law School poll of registered voters showed Haley could have a better chance of beating President Biden in a hypothetical general election match-up than former President Donald Trump. CBS News campaign reporter Nidia Cavazos has the latest on the 2024 presidential race.
