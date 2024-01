Haley, DeSantis battle for second place in Iowa With former President Donald Trump projected to win the Iowa caucuses after consistently topping the polls leading up the contest, the big question for many was who would come in second place and how strong a showing would they have. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were fairly even in the polls leading up to Iowa, with Haley pulling ahead in the final days before the caucuses. Ed O'Keefe has more.