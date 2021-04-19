Live

Watch CBSN Live

Haley Barbour defends Republicans skipping GOP convention

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says Republicans like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are "much better off" campaigning for re-election in their home states than attending the convention in Cleveland this week
