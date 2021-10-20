Haitian gang demands $17 million in ransom for abducted missionaries The "400 Mawozo" gang in Haiti is demanding $1 million for each of the 17 missionaries it has abducted. The group was kidnapped last weekend just outside of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Gang activity has been on the rise following the assassination of the country's president in July. Robert Fatton, Jr. is the Julia A. Cooper professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia. He joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.