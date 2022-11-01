Haiti faces gang violence, assassinations, shortages of food and fuel Haiti has been grappling with myriad crises that have spread across the nation over the last month. Widespread gasoline and diesel shortages have emerged after armed gangs blocked the nation's main fuel terminal, and these gangs have also severed access to clean water, food and other essentials as Haiti also deals with a deadly cholera outbreak. Amy Wilentz, author of "The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier" and a professor of literary journalism at the University of California, Irvine, joined CBS News to discuss.