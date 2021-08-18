Live

Haiti earthquake death toll continues to rise

Tropical depression Grace made recovery efforts even more difficult in Haiti, where rescuers are still searching for earthquake survivors. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers joins Elaine Quijano from Port-au-Prince to discuss the situation on the ground.
