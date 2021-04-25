Hailee Steinfeld on new movie, music and rise to stardom Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld picked up her first Golden Globe nomination Monday for the comedy "The Edge of Seventeen." Steinfeld plays a teenager who thinks her world is ending when her best friend begins dating her brother. Steinfeld also received two Critics' Choice nominations for the role of Nadine. Steinfeld joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her acting and singing career, and the message of empowerment she wants to share through her work.