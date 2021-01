Gynecologist on what is known about COVID-19 vaccines benefits, risks for pregnant women The CDC says pregnant women are at a significantly higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death compared to non-pregnant women of the same age. As vaccines roll out, many pregnant women are agonizing over whether to get it, and professional organizations and individual doctors say the benefits are very likely to outweigh the risks of COVID-19. Dr. Tara Narula reports.